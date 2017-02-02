LI Parents Worried Over Possible Closure Of School For Special Needs Children

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long Island parents are speaking out after a school for special needs children announced it may be shutting its doors later this year.
A staff member told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall that Mill Neck Manor Early Childhood Center officials announced at a meeting last week that they may be closing their doors in June.
April Knox is a smart, smiling 4-year-old girl who is diagnosed with autism. Her parents, Ashley and Jonathan, said the center has changed her life.
“She’s now able to articulate ‘Daddy, I want more juice,'” Jonathan Knox said. “Before that, it was ‘Juice’ and a temper tantrum.”
Parents are not charged for enrolling their children at the center, but Ashley Knox said they are willing to pay tuition to keep their daughter in the program.
“Whatever the situation may be, that’s what we’re going to do for our kid,” she said.
About 80 children ages three to five are in programs at the school.
WCBS 880 reached out to the CEO of Mill Neck Manor, but did not receive an immediate response.