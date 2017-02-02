‘Pray For Arnold’: Trump Slams Schwarzenegger At National Prayer Breakfast

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is seeking prayers for Arnold Schwarzenegger over ratings for “Celebrity Apprentice,” the show Trump once hosted.

Addressing the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Thursday, Trump said ratings went “right down the tubes,” and the show has been a “total disaster” since the actor and former California governor debuted as host last month.

“They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place,” Trump said. “And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes.”

Trump still has an executive producer credit on the show, CBS News reported.

Trump told the audience, “I want to just pray for Arnold if we can.”

"I wanna just pray for Arnold," Pres. Trump jokes about "Apprentice" ratings at #NationalPrayerBreakfast https://t.co/Bn6I65Ls86 pic.twitter.com/x4iR44aO9T — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 2, 2017

Schwarzenegger responded in a brief video on his Twitter account, captioned “The National Prayer Breakfast?” He suggests he and Trump switch jobs since Trump is “such an expert in ratings.”

That way, Schwarzenegger says, “people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

According to the Nielsen company, ratings for Schwarzenegger’s debut were down significantly compared to Trump’s debut in January 2004.

Trump took to Twitter to taunt Schwarzenegger over ratings following the show’s debut earlier this year.

“So much for being a movie star,” Trump said, adding “now compare him to my season 1.”

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

The former California governor later responded to the president-elect on Twitter, saying Trump should work as hard to represent all Americans as he did for TV ratings.

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

He also quoted President Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.”

Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

“It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you,” he said.

Schwarzenegger is a moderate Republican who said in October that he wouldn’t vote for Trump, calling it a choice of “your country over your party.”

