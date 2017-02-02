CBS2_header-logo
LISTEN NOW: Mike & The Mad Dog Reunite On-Air For 1 Hour From Radio Radio Houston

Pedestrians Struck When Out-Of-Control Car Careens Into Uniondale Bus Stop

February 2, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Jennifer McLogan, Jerusalem Ave, Uniondale

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Pedestrians were sent running Thursday, when a car careened out of control on Long Island.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, the crash happened late in the afternoon in Uniondale.

The senior citizen driver of the silver, four-door sedan, may have been bumped by another car and lost control of the vehicle on Jerusalem Ave.

She swerved onto the sidewalk striking three adult pedestrians who were leaving a shopping mall.

“She drove out of the parking lot and came into the middle of the road. Other people was saying she was hit a car and that the impact caused the airbag to go off. She went into the bus stop and hit three people. I saw one person fly in the air, I heard one person scream that her leg was broken and they took her out in the ambulance,” John Italiano said.

One person was knocked unconscious. Police and ambulances arrived within minutes and the pedestrian victims were rushed to Nassau University Medical Center, along with the elderly driver who suffered contusions from the deployed airbag and shock.

Police said there were bruises and broken bones, but no life threatening injuries. No charges were expected to be filed.

 

