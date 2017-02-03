3 To See At ACC: Meet Ezio, Velvet & Billie Mae

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Ezio, Velvet and Billie Mae:

Ezio (A1102362 – photo above) “Well, hello there, Romeo!” writes an ACC volunteer of this cutie. “Ezio is such a love bug that he gets started without me, kneading his bed with his toes in delight when I arrive at his cage. When I open the door, he follows up with loud purrs and head-butts. He is an orange dream machine!” Meet this approximately 19-month-old “mush pie” at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Velvet (A1102072) “From the moment Velvet is unleashed,” an ACC volunteer notes, “he is a whirl of exuberance and life, hopping in my lap, leaping back to the ground, and fitting in a quick case of zoomies around our pen. Did I mention this is all before Velvet discovered TOYS?!? As I toss one squeaky and one stuffy into his line of sight, Velvet suddenly is at a loss. Which one first?!? The answer? Both! And I have to chuckle as I watch him dash feverishly from one toy to the next. But Velvet is full of surprises. Just as I think this handsome devil is only about fun and games, he’s suddenly standing before me, right at my knees, those big saucers pointing up. I scratch his ears and then under his chin, and now I’ve found the spot. Velvet closes his eyes, all peace and all quiet, and the only sound between us is the rustling of leaves about our pen.” Meet this approximately 9-month-old pup at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Billie Mae (A1095310) “Billy Mae,” an ACC volunteer writes, “has the name and charm of a Southern belle! This pretty and petite Dutch girl is extremely curious and loves exploring her wherabouts – but she’s just as quick to hunker down for a nice cheek massage and shoulder rub.” Meet Billie Mae, who’s about five years old, at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

February 4, 12pm-4pm: Popcorn Pawz , 3700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10463

, 3700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 February 4, 11am-3pm: Petco Staten Island , 2752 Veterans Road West, Staten Island, NY 10309 *rabbits only*

, 2752 Veterans Road West, Staten Island, NY 10309 *rabbits only* February 5, 11am-3pm: Zoomies NYC , 434 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014

, 434 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014 February 5, 12pm-4pm: Petco Turtle Bay, 991 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10022

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.