50 Stories: WCBS Bids Farewell To Fran Schneidau

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s 50 Stories, WCBS anchor Wayne Cabot bids farewell to Connecticut Bureau Chief Fran Schneidau.
Schneidau began her career as a stock broker on Wall Street before making the jump to radio and joining WCBS in 1978. She opens up about how she got her start and what it was like being one of the first women in the newsroom.
“I’m going to miss this terribly, believe me, I love this job that I’ve had for 39 years. It’s tough, but you have to make a decision, you can’t go on being kind of off beat, you’ve just got to give somebody else a change, and it’s time for me to step aside,” she says.
Then, Wayne and his fellow anchor Paul Murnane surprise Scheidau with some special parting messages.