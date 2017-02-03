LISTEN: Isaac Bruce Reminisces About Super Bowl Appearances

HOUSTON (WFAN) — Rams great Isaac Bruce chatted Friday with Mike Francesa about his two trips to the Super Bowl.
Bruce was a wide receiver for the “Greatest Show on Turf” that won Super Bowl XXXIV — Bruce scored the 73-yard game-winning touchdown against the Titans. But two years later, the Rams were on the other side of it, falling to Tom Brady and the underdog Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI — the game that launched the New England dynasty.
