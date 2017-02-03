CBS2_header-logo
Transit Alert: Downed Wires Snarl NJ TRANSIT Service In Matawan, NJ | Check NJT | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

US Employers Add 227,000 Jobs; Trump Applauds Numbers

February 3, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jobs report

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is applauding the January jobs report, saying it shows there’s a “great spirit in the country right now.”

Trump addressed last month’s job report, which showed the U.S. economy adding 227,000 jobs, the most since September and higher than last year’s average monthly gain of 187,000.

The unemployment rate ticked up to a low 4.8 percent last month from 4.7 percent in December. Yet the rate rose for a mostly good reason: More Americans started looking for work , although not all of them found jobs immediately. The percentage of adults working or looking for jobs increased to its highest level since September.

The jobs report showed some of the economy’s weak spots remain: Average hourly wages barely increased last month, and the number of people working part-time but who would prefer full-time work rose.

Trump is joining business leaders and CEOs in the White House and also previewing some of his economic priorities. He says he expects “to be cutting a lot out of Dodd-Frank,” the financial regulations put in place in response to the Great Recession.

The president said they’ll be discussing how to bring back jobs, lower taxes and reduce regulations.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

