Jefferson High Fans Accused Of Hurling Racial Taunts During Game Against Dover

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — High school basketball games can get heated, especially between players. But in New Jersey, some fans are in hot water for shouting inappropriate and offensive statements from the stands.

It was Jefferson Township versus nearby Dover High — a battle that should have been confined to the hardwood during a basketball game at Jefferson last Friday.

It spilled into the stands and beyond.

Dover students and parents who were there claim some people on the Jefferson side of the gym repeatedly yelled ‘ashy knees’ at a black Dover player during the game, and ‘build the wall’ earlier during warm ups.

“It’s shocking how people act,” Dover High School senior, Julian Santiago said. “Just because I’m Hispanic because of my parents doesn’t mean you have to ridicule me.”

“You’re going against the school that the majority is Hispanic, and black. So, obviously we’re all going to be offended by it,” Alejandra Ruiz said.

The fall out at Jefferson has some students worried that the actions of a few are creating a schoolwide reputation they don’t feel they deserve.

“It was a group of maybe six people and it was just take to everyone,” one student said.

Jefferson superintendent Patrick Tierney responded with a message saying, “Jefferson Township High School has over 1,000 students, and to admonish all of them for the actions of one or a group is unfortunate.”

Dover superintendent Bob Becker wrote an open letter to the community that read, “I personally feel a sense of anger and frustration. This cannot be tolerated.”

Dover school administrators led the student body to take the high road and not retaliate.

“Our principal was very pleased with the way we carried on. We didn’t try to say anything back towards them,” Katherine Torres said.

“What really concerned me is there was authority there that did not take authority , they didn’t do anything about it,” Ruiz added.

Some students and parents in both communities said anytime inappropriate chanting takes place at a game school officials and security guards should stop the game, handling it right away instead of letting it continue and create lingering hard feelings.