Mets Sign Reliever Tom Gorzelanny To Minor League Deal

February 3, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: New York Mets, Tom Gorzelanny

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Mets have signed veteran left-handed reliever Tom Gorzelanny to a minor league contract.

According to WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman, also of FanRag Sports, Gorzelanny has been invited to spring training with the big-league team and would earn $1 million, plus potentially another $1.8 million in incentives, if he makes the major league roster.

The contract includes an out clause that allows Gorzelanny to sign with a team in Asia if the 12-year veteran is not guaranteed a big-league roster spot by March 24, Heyman reported.

MORE: Kallet: Cespedes Sets Great Example With Early Arrival In Florida

Gorzelanny, 34, broke into the majors as a starter with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he spent parts of five seasons. He went on to play for the Cubs, Nationals, Brewers, Tigers and Indians.

He made just seven relief appearances for Cleveland last season, going 1-0 with a whopping 21.00 ERA.

Gorzelanny’s best season as a starter came in 2007 with Pittsburgh, when he went 14-10 with a 3.88 ERA. His best year as a reliever came with Washington in 2012, when he went 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA in 45 appearances.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia