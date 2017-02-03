Mets Sign Reliever Tom Gorzelanny To Minor League Deal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets have signed veteran left-handed reliever Tom Gorzelanny to a minor league contract.
According to WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman, also of FanRag Sports, Gorzelanny has been invited to spring training with the big-league team and would earn $1 million, plus potentially another $1.8 million in incentives, if he makes the major league roster.
The contract includes an out clause that allows Gorzelanny to sign with a team in Asia if the 12-year veteran is not guaranteed a big-league roster spot by March 24, Heyman reported.
MORE: Kallet: Cespedes Sets Great Example With Early Arrival In Florida
Gorzelanny, 34, broke into the majors as a starter with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he spent parts of five seasons. He went on to play for the Cubs, Nationals, Brewers, Tigers and Indians.
He made just seven relief appearances for Cleveland last season, going 1-0 with a whopping 21.00 ERA.
Gorzelanny’s best season as a starter came in 2007 with Pittsburgh, when he went 14-10 with a 3.88 ERA. His best year as a reliever came with Washington in 2012, when he went 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA in 45 appearances.