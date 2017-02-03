National Wear Red Day Helps Raise Awareness For Women’s Heart Health

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friday is National Wear Red Day.
The American Heart Association’s campaign raises awareness and money for women’s heart health research.
Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds.
Doctors say many women are not aware that some heart attack symptoms can be subtle.
“A woman might have a little chest discomfort or a little shortness of breath, or nausea or dizziness or fatigue,” said Dr. Karol Watson of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.
The American Heart Association says 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.