Transit Alert: Downed Wires In Matawan, NJ Halts NJT Train En Route To NYP; 125 People On Board | Check NJT | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Watch: Chopper2 Live Above Scene

National Wear Red Day Helps Raise Awareness For Women’s Heart Health

February 3, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: National Wear Red Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friday is National Wear Red Day.

The American Heart Association’s campaign raises awareness and money for women’s heart health research.

Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds.

Doctors say many women are not aware that some heart attack symptoms can be subtle.

“A woman might have a little chest discomfort or a little shortness of breath, or nausea or dizziness or fatigue,” said Dr. Karol Watson of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

The American Heart Association says 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia