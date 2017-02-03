Transit Alert: Downed Wires In Matawan, NJ Halts NJT Train En Route To NYP; 125 People On Board | Check NJT | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Watch: Chopper2 Live Above Scene

Truck Pulls Down Wires In Matawan, Snarling NJ TRANSIT Service

February 3, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: NJ Transit

MATAWAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Downed wires have snarled NJ TRANSIT service between South Amboy and Long Branch Friday morning.

About 125 people are stuck aboard train #3232 to New York’s Penn Station outside of Matawan due to the downed wires.

The train has stopped between stations.

A truck slammed into a pole and pulled the wires down west of Matawan station around 10 a.m., according to NJ TRANSIT.

Repair crews are on the scene.

Click here to check the status of NJ TRANSIT service.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

 

