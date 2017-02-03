Transit Alert: Downed Wires Snarl NJ TRANSIT Service In Matawan, NJ | Check NJT | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Trump Administration Imposes New Sanctions Following Iran’s Ballistic Missile Test

February 3, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Iran, Michael Flynn

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 13 people and a dozen companies in response to Iran’s recent ballistic missile test.

The Treasury Department announced the action Friday.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said this week that the administration was putting Iran “on notice” for its missile test Sunday and for supporting Shiite rebels in Yemen.

Trump lashed out against Iran in a Twitter post Friday morning, saying, “Iran is playing with fire — they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me.”

Iran took the first swing Friday, banning U.S. wrestlers from participating in the Freestyle World Cup competition this month. And the official IRNA news agency reports a senior Iranian cleric vowed that Tehran will continue its missile program.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia