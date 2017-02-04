Authorities: Work On Delaware River Bridge Expected To Last Until At Least April

BRISTOL TWP, P.A. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities shut down the Delaware River Bridge, which connects the New Jersey and Pennsylvania Turnpikes, on Jan. 20th after inspectors found a sizeable crack in a steel support beam under the westbound lanes on the Pennsylvania side.
The bridge normally handles 42,000 vehicles a day.
According to NJ Turnpike Spokesman Tom Feeney, crews are in the process of building 80 foot towers which will carry the weight of the bridge while repairs are made.
“And when they’re done, the bridge is going to be gradually jacked up in an attempt to get it back to its original position,” he tells WCBS 880s’ Kelly Waldron.
In addition to the bridge, the westbound lanes of the Pearl Harbor Extension from exit six on the NJ Turnpike will remain closed.
Authorities expect the repairs to continue until at least April.
