Man Rescued From Morningside Heights Ventilation Shaft

February 4, 2017 11:35 AM
Filed Under: FDNY, Morningside Heights, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was rescued from the the 16th floor of a Morningside Heights building after falling down a ventilation shaft early Saturday morning.

Police say around midnight the victim was attending a party in the building and became intoxicated. At some point he became disruptive, going from room to room stealing food.

He made his way to the rooftop of the 23-story building where he managed to open a ventilation shaft and fall several stories, according to authorities.

The FDNY was called to the scene just before 8:00 am. It took first responders about an hour to pull the Columbia University student to safety.

He was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia