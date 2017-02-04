Man Rescued From Morningside Heights Ventilation Shaft

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was rescued from the the 16th floor of a Morningside Heights building after falling down a ventilation shaft early Saturday morning.
Police say around midnight the victim was attending a party in the building and became intoxicated. At some point he became disruptive, going from room to room stealing food.
He made his way to the rooftop of the 23-story building where he managed to open a ventilation shaft and fall several stories, according to authorities.
The FDNY was called to the scene just before 8:00 am. It took first responders about an hour to pull the Columbia University student to safety.
He was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.