Man’s Clothes Stolen In Far Rockaway Armed Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was forced to strip down to his underwear during an armed robbery in Far Rockaway Friday.
Police say the 24-year-old victim was trying to enter a home on Neilson Street around 6:30 pm when he was approached by a man armed with a gun.
The suspect threatened the victim and demanded his clothes.
The victim can be seen on surveillance footage handing over his overcoat, jacket, shoes, and pants before the suspect flees in an unknown direction.
Police say the suspect is Hispanic and in his mid 20’s, approximately 5’7″ and 150 pounds, with curly hair. He was last seen wearing a medium color-toned hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).