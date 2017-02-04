Two Men Sought In Connection With Five Robberies In Corona, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down two men they say robbed people of their cellphones and other belongings on five separate occasions in Corona, Queens over the last two months.
The first incident happened around 3 a.m. on December 31 near 34th Avenue and 106th Street. The suspects approached a 48-year-old man from behind, punched him in the head and stole his cellphone, wallet and $110, police said.
Then on January 2, a 41-year-old man was attacked in a similar fashion one block away on 105th Street, and on January 8, a 30-year-old man was robbed as well on 103rd Street.
Police said on January 20, a 22-year-old victim was approached from behind, hit in the head with an object and robbed near 37th Avenue and 112th Street.
In the most recent incident, the suspects followed a 32-year-old man home, where they put him in a choke hold, threw him to the ground, punched and kicked him before stealing his cellphone.
