DEVELOPING: Active Police Investigation In Hudson County, NJ

HUDSON COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the scene of an active investigation in Hudson County, New Jersey.
Police cars from an handful of neighboring towns as well as the Hudson County sheriff and Bergen County swat team were on the scene near Kennedy Boulevard in West New York Sunday morning, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.
Blocks surrounding the area are taped off and authorities say it is an active, live investigation, shutting down blocks of traffic on surrounding streets. Authorities have been on the scene since around 2:30 a.m.
George Payan told Bauman his parents are inside their home across the street from where the police are. He said he has been in contact with his family, who said they heard gunshots early Sunday morning.
“The last time I spoke to them…I told my mom to tell my dad ‘don’t go outside,’ because my dad usually goes to work around this time,” Payan said. “I was talking to one of the cops and they told me to tell my relatives to not go outside.”
Payan’s parents also told him they were told to stay indoors and to not go near their windows.
CBS2 reached out to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office, but they could not give more information on the incident, as the investigation is ongoing.
