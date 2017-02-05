CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

DEVELOPING: Active Police Investigation In Hudson County, NJ

February 5, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, hudson county, New Jersey

HUDSON COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the scene of an active investigation in Hudson County, New Jersey.

Police cars from an handful of neighboring towns as well as the Hudson County sheriff and Bergen County swat team were on the scene near Kennedy Boulevard in West New York Sunday morning, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

Blocks surrounding the area are taped off and authorities say it is an active, live investigation, shutting down blocks of traffic on surrounding streets. Authorities have been on the scene since around 2:30 a.m.

George Payan told Bauman his parents are inside their home across the street from where the police are. He said he has been in contact with his family, who said they heard gunshots early Sunday morning.

“The last time I spoke to them…I told my mom to tell my dad ‘don’t go outside,’ because my dad usually goes to work around this time,” Payan said. “I was talking to one of the cops and they told me to tell my relatives to not go outside.”

Payan’s parents also told him they were told to stay indoors and to not go near their windows.

CBS2 reached out to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office, but they could not give more information on the incident, as the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story develops. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS
CURRENT LISTINGS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia