WATCH: Chef David Burke Shares His Favorite Super Bowl Party Recipes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork ) — Elevated your Super Bowl party with food that honor the regions both teams call home.
Chef David Burke, owner of Tavern 62 on the Upper East Side and and BLT Prime by David Burke in Washington D.C., stopped by CBS2 Sunday morning to share some recipes that will take you from brunch all the way up to the big game.
Click on the video above for more, and check out some recipes below.
“Devil Went Down To Georgia” – Deviled eggs with cornmeal fried oysters
Ingredients:
1 dozen hard boiled extra large eggs
Seasoning Ingredients:
½ cup thinly sliced jalapenos
½ cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon Black pepper
2 table spoons Chili Powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 tablespoon Himalayan salt
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
Lemon zest and juice of 1 lemon
½ cup crumbled bacon
Garnish:
1/4 teaspoon Paprika for sprinkling the finished egg
Directions:
Slice the hard boiled eggs in half, lengthwise.
Scoop out the yolks, put them in a bowl, add mayonnaise, and the seasoning ingredients.
Stir and blend well, spoon the mixture into a pastry bag, and then fill the egg whites.
Cover them, before chilling for an hour in the refrigerator.
Sprinkle the paprika before serving. Top w/ warm crispy oysters.
Deep Fried Oyster With Cornmeal
Ingredients:
2 quarts vegetable oil
1 quart shucked and drained oysters
2 cups corn meal
2 tablespoons garlic powder
2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
1 tablespoon ground black pepper
2 tablespoons Himalayan salt
Directions
Heat the saute pan to 375 degrees
Rinse the oysters in water.
In a plastic bag, combine the corn meal, garlic powder, seasoning, black pepper and salt.
Add the oysters to the bag and shake till oysters are entirely covered.
Only fry 3 to 4 oysters at a time in the deep fryer.
Oysters are done when they float & color should be golden brown.
Remove oysters from the deep fryer, and drain or lay on paper towels to soak up some of the oil.
Serve warm.