Georgia Man Convicted In 2011 Stabbing Of NJ Go-Go Dancer

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Georgia man has been convicted of murder in the stabbing death of a go-go dancer he met at a New Jersey bar.
The Essex County jury also convicted 32-year-old Johnny Jones III of conspiracy and two weapons counts in the death of 33-year-old Denise Ramsey. She was last seen leaving the bar with Jones and another man in December 2011, and her body was found the following month in an empty lot in East Orange.
Authorities say Ramsey died from multiple stab wounds.
Detectives traveled to Georgia to get a DNA sample from Jones, which matched DNA that was recovered from the victim’s body. But the Jonesboro man soon fled Georgia and eventually was caught in Miami.
Jones faces a life term when he’s sentenced March 20.
In December 2016, Anthony Fields, 22, of Newark, was convicted in a 2013 shooting that killed three people and wounded two others at Slick’s, a go-go bar on Nye Avenue and 21st Street in Irvington, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s office.
Fields fled the state after the shooting and was arrested at his mother’s home in Orlando, Florida in January 2014, prosecutors said.
He also faces life in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 27.
