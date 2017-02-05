Police Seek 4 In New Year’s Morning Dine-And-Dash On Staten Island

Super Bowl LI: Patriots Come From Behind To Beat Falcons In OT, 34-28 | Photos

February 5, 2017 10:50 PM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were asking for help in finding four people who allegedly dined and dashed without paying a bill of $645 at a Staten Island restaurant early New Year’s morning.

Police said around 3:34 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, the man and three women left the Chinar Restaurant, at 283 Sand Lane in the Arrochar section of Staten Island, and left without paying.

They were observed leaving in a silver sport-utility vehicle toward Father Capodanno Boulevard, police said.

Police on Sunday released surveillance photos and video of the four people walking into the restaurant.

Staten Island Dine-And-Dash Suspects

A surveillance image of four suspects in a dine-and-dash on Staten Island on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

