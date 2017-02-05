Police Seek 4 In New Year’s Morning Dine-And-Dash On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were asking for help in finding four people who allegedly dined and dashed without paying a bill of $645 at a Staten Island restaurant early New Year’s morning.
Police said around 3:34 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, the man and three women left the Chinar Restaurant, at 283 Sand Lane in the Arrochar section of Staten Island, and left without paying.
They were observed leaving in a silver sport-utility vehicle toward Father Capodanno Boulevard, police said.
Police on Sunday released surveillance photos and video of the four people walking into the restaurant.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.