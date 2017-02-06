50 People To Know: Sr. Lois Liekwig

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s 50 People to Know, we introduce you to Sr. Lois Liekwig.
You wouldn’t know if by speaking with her, but the Dominican nun is celebrating her 100th birthday. Eighty three of those years were spent in the religious life.
Technically retired, Sr. Lois spends her time at the convent in Sparkill, New York, where she makes cards for her fellow nuns in the infirmary.
The one-time teacher, known for her acute intellect, says her secret to longevity is living well, eating well and living a life of peace. Peace is something she says she will always pray for — peace in the world and peace in the hearts of others.