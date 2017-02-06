CBS2_header-logo
50 People To Know: Sr. Lois Liekwig

WCBS 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of Covering News In New York February 6, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: 50 People To Know, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s 50 People to Know, we introduce you to Sr. Lois Liekwig.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.  

You wouldn’t know if by speaking with her, but the Dominican nun is celebrating her 100th birthday. Eighty three of those years were spent in the religious life.

In this week's 50 People to Know, we introduce you to Sr. Lois Liekwig, who's turning 100 years young. (Credit: WCBS Newsradio 880)

Technically retired, Sr. Lois spends her time at the convent in Sparkill, New York, where she makes cards for her fellow nuns in the infirmary.

The one-time teacher, known for her acute intellect, says her secret to longevity is living well, eating well and living a life of peace. Peace is something she says she will always pray for — peace in the world and peace in the hearts of others.

