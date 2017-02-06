Suspects Robbed Man, 9-Year-Old Girl In Maspeth, Queens Deli, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Monday released surveillance photos and video of two suspects who robbed a man and a 9-year-old girl at gunpoint in a Maspeth, Queens deli.
The suspects came into the Maspeth Deli and Grocery, at 59-66 56th Ave. in Queens, at 8:24 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, police said.
One of the suspects took out a handgun and came up to the 27-year-old male employee and the 9-year-old girl, who was sitting on his alp, police said.
The man with the gun ordered the employee and the woman to get down on the floor while he took the recovered money from the cash registers, police said.
The suspect also took a cigar box with cash in it and gave it to the second robber, police said. The second suspect put the cigar box in his jacket, police said.
The suspects ran off north on 56th Avenue with about $3,000 in cash, police said.
The suspect with the gun was described as a black or Hispanic male who was last seen wearing an orange knit cap, a blue coat, blue jeans and red sneakers.
The second suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, a baseball cap, a blue and white jacket, blue jeans and dark colored sneakers.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.