Congresswoman Wants To Bring Giant Pandas To NYC By 2020

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney is stepping up efforts to bring a pair of giant pandas to New York City.

Currently only zoos in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., San Diego and Memphis have pandas in the U.S.

For years, Maloney has been lobbying to bring the pandas from a preserve in China to the Big Apple, saying the animals will be a boost to tourism and strengthen the city’s ties with the Asian nation.

Maloney is vowing to bring pandas to New York by 2020 without using public money.

Cost estimates have been in the tens of millions for transport and a facility, which she’d like to be in Central Park. It also costs $1 million per year to rent the pandas from China, plus their care and housing.

“We are raising the money for an endowment and for the construction of a panda pavilion,” Maloney said.

Two billionaires, former AIG boss Hank Greenberg and grocery store magnate John Catsimatidis, are joining the effort.

“It’s a win, win, win for New York City,” Catsimatidis said. “The hotel industry, the tourism industry, the restaurant industry.”

Catsimatidis said he’s mentioned it to one of President Donald Trump’s sons.

“You know follow it in your father’s footsteps and build it for half price,” Catsimatidis said, but would not disclose whether there was any interest.

Fundraising starts with a Panda Ball at the Waldorf Astoria on Wednesday.