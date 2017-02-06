Officials Announce Enhanced Enforcement Efforts At Buildings Plagued By Damage, Pests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials appeared in front of a troubled Inwood building on Monday, to announce new enforcement efforts at problem locations.
The new citywide effort will target 250 landlords, and buildings with similar ‘terrible’ conditions around the five boros.
There have been 300 violations alone at 3854 10th Ave including leaky pipes, cockroaches, mice, rats, and cracked walls.
As 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported, Public Advocate Tish James said there’s a new sheriff in town.
“And so I would urge all landlords to do the right thing, otherwise this new commissioner s coming after you,” she said.
That new sheriff is HPD’s commissioner Maria Springer.
“We will not tolerate law breakers, you must take responsibility and you will be held accountable,” Springer said.
If landlords don’t fix up, they’ll pay up.