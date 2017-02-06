CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

‘Hamilton’ Actress Flubs Anthem At Nets-Raptors Game

February 6, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — O No, Canada.

A Broadway performer botched the Canadian national anthem before the Nets’ home game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, singing lyrics that aren’t in “O Canada.”

Amber Iman, who has been cast in the national tour of “Hamilton” that will soon open, sang, “O Canada, we sing our hearts for thee.” The line that ends the song is “O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.”

Raptors players and coaches looked around in confusion as they stood in line.

“I’m going to leave that alone. But yeah, that anthem was a lot different than I’ve heard over the last five years. A lot different,” Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry said. “Her voice was beautiful, but the anthem, the song, the words … have her come to Toronto, we’ll come and get somebody to give her some lessons.”

The Raptors responded by poking fun at the Nets on Twitter , writing “For future reference” and posting the correct lyrics to the song.

The Nets apologized to the singer for the prompter failing according to a spokeswoman at the Barclays Center.

Iman responded to someone on Twitter saying: “I learned the melody while n 8 hr Hamilton rehearsals. The prompter failed, I did my best, while u watched from your couch.

“The Nets are apologizing to me for their error,” she added. “It’s all love.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia