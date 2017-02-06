CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Reduce Pain With These Gluten-Free Recipes

February 6, 2017 6:01 AM
Filed Under: best of, E.S.P., Peter Osborne, Simon And Schuster
Photo Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

Photo Courtesy of Simon & Schuster


Dr. Peter Osborne is the clinical director of Town Center Wellness in Sugar Land, Texas. He is a doctor of chiropractic medicine and a Board Certified Clinical Nutritionist focused on the holistic natural treatment of chronic degenerative diseases with a primary focus on gluten sensitivity and food allergies. He is the cofounder of Nutra-MD and the Gluten Free Society. His book, No Grain, No Pain, is on sale now from our sister company, Simon & Schuster.

Dr. Peter Osborne’s No Grain, No Pain, demonstrates the proven link between a gluten-heavy diet and chronic pain. As a solution, it offers a groundbreaking, 30-day, grain-free diet plan. Below are two delicious, gluten-free recipes from the book for readers who are already living gluten-free or who are setting out on their own 30-day, grain-free diet.

Gluten-Free Chicken Curry Soup
Makes: 10 servings
Active Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 2 hours

This main-dish soup owes its creamy texture to canned coconut milk, not to be confused with coconut milk beverage or coconut cream, which is full of added sugar. The curry flavor comes from curry paste. Thai Kitchen is one brand readily available in most supermarkets.

Ingredients

  • 1 whole (3–5-pound) roaster chicken
  • 1 large yellow onion, chopped
  • 5 large carrots, peeled and chopped
  • 5 stalks celery, trimmed and chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 (4-ounce) jar red curry paste
  • 1 (14-ounce) can coconut milk
  • 1 large head cauliflower, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons peeled and grated fresh ginger
  • juice of 1 lemon

Instructions

  • Place the chicken, onion, carrots, celery and garlic in a large stockpot. Cover with water and a lid. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a low boil until the chicken is cooked through, about 60 to 90 minutes.
  • Let the chicken cool in the pot for about an hour. Debone the chicken, picking off the meat. Discard the skin and bone. Place the meat back into the pot with the broth and veggies.
  • Add the curry paste and coconut milk, stir and then add the cauliflower and enough water if necessary to cover. Return to a slow boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Add the ginger and continue to simmer for 15 minutes more.
  • Remove from the cooktop and add lemon juice before serving.
Gluten-Free Apricot Cookies
Makes: 12 cookies
Active Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes

The combination of apricots, coconut and ground almonds is delectable. Who needs flour and sugar when grain-free tastes so great?

Ingredients

  • 1 cup dried unsulfured apricots
  • 3⁄4 cup almond flour
  • 1⁄2 cup unsweetened finely shredded coconut
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1 egg, beaten

Instructions

  • Heat oven to 350° F.
  • Place the apricots in a food processor and pulse several times, adding some of the almond flour if they stick to the blade. Add the remaining almond flour, shredded coconut and coconut oil. Pulse until the mixture is crumbly.
  • Remove from the processor. Place in a bowl and stir in the egg. Using your fingers and a tablespoon, roll into balls and place on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Press the balls to flatten them a bit.
  • Bake for 18 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Variation: Swap dried peaches for the apricots.

Dr. Peter Osborne is the clinical director of Town Center Wellness in Sugar Land, Texas. He is a doctor of chiropractic medicine and a Board Certified Clinical Nutritionist focused on the holistic natural treatment of chronic degenerative diseases with a primary focus on gluten sensitivity and food allergies. He is the cofounder of Nutra-MD and the Gluten Free Society. His book, No Grain, No Pain, is on sale now from our sister company, Simon & Schuster.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia