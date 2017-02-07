Senate Set To Confirm Education Secretary Nominee DeVos By Narrow Margin

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Senate is poised to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary by the narrowest possible margin, with Vice President Mike Pence expected to break a 50-50 tie.
The vote planned for around noon Tuesday will come after Democrats undertook a marathon speaking binge in the overnight hours in a show of opposition to the nominee, Betsy DeVos.
DeVos is a wealthy GOP donor who has devoted herself to boosting alternatives to public education, sparking concerns among educators that she won’t be a strong champion for the nation’s public school systems.
Two GOP senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have announced plans to oppose DeVos in a Senate split 52-48 between Republicans and Democrats. If a third Republican joins, she’ll fail confirmation.
