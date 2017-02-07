Boomer & Carton: Knicks Somehow Manage To Sink Even Lower

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Apparently, there’s no better tonic for a team that can’t win on the road than a visit to Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks struggled from the get-go on Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, and ended up losing 121-107. The victory snapped the Lakers’ 12-game road losing streak.
Boomer and Craig relived the debacle to start Tuesday’s show, as it sure seems like things are just getting worse and worse on Phil Jackson’s watch. Will Carmelo Anthony be traded? Will Jeff Hornacek figure out how to get serious effort from his players?? Will the Knicks ever be good again???
The guys were all over it.
Also, Boomer shared why he believes it is unlikely that Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will get a head coaching job anytime soon.