3 Charged With Gang Assault Following Death Of Brooklyn Woman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people have been charged with gang assault in connection to the death of a Brooklyn woman earlier this year, authorities say.
According to the NYPD, Vanessa Rivera, 42, was found with trauma to the body and face inside an apartment at the Surfside Gardens Houses on West 33rd Street at around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Rivera was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police say.
Authorities say Dwayne Maddox, 22, Jaris Sweet, 29, and Mayra Oliveras, 37, all of Brooklyn, were arrested and charged with gang assault in connection to the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.