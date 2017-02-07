Christie Brinkley Returns To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue At Age 63

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — She was first on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue almost 40 years ago back in 1979, now model Christie Brinkley is back and in good company.
The 63-year-old Brinkley is appearing in the latest issue with her two daughters — 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, her daughter with singer Billy Joel, and 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook.
In an Instagram post, Brinkley thanks Sports Illustrated “for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date.”
Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface. For a preview check out @people.com ..and thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! 🌸🌴psI can’t wait to see everyone at VIBES on Feb 17th and 18th in Houston! #proudmomhere!
Brinkley told People magazine she had thought her days of posing in a bathing suit were over when she turned 30. But she said getting to pose with her daughters convinced her to do it again.
The photo was taken on a beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
The magazine hits newsstands Feb. 15.
