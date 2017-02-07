Babies Who Receive More Affection Become Happier, Healthier Adults; Study Finds

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A soothing study is giving moms and dads a reason to hug their children a little bit more.

Researchers said paying more attention to your baby can help them grow into healthier adults.

New mother Helene Abiola said when her 8-month-old son Harvey cries, she never hesitates to pick him up — despite criticism from some family and friends who say she’s spoiling him.

“I worry. I’m a first time mom, and I feel like there’s something wrong, and he needs me and he’s too young to tell me, so that’s his way,” she told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

A new study published in the journal Applied Developmental Science said Abiola’s constant attention is the best thing for the baby.

Child Psychologist Dr. Darcia Narvaez said her research, which included supervising 600 grown ups, found children who were cuddled as infants develop into happier, healthier, and smarter adults.

“If you get really stressed as a baby cortisol levels, immobilizing hormones just increase so much that they start to melt synapses in the brain. So what’s supposed to be growing at this time is all these social skills, more social skills, eye contact, turn taking,” she said.

Narvaez said babies who receive less affection could grow up to be more stress reactive and have a harder time self-soothing.

These new findings may cause some parents to worry about a common philosophy in sleep training, letting a baby cry it out.

Pediatrician, Dr. Eyal Shameshs aid it’s obvious attention is good. Parents shouldn’t worry about letting their child cry a little.

“You should parent in the way you feel is right, and that would probably be the best advice,” Dr. Shamesh said.

Egle Kazdailyte said she often let her daughter Alissa cry and self sooth when she was a baby, and it worked for her.

“She’s never trying to manipulate me by just crying,” she said.

Researchers said giving babies plenty of positive attention also promotes the development of a healthy immune system.