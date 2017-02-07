WATCH: Bald Eagles Care For New Egg In Washington D.C. Nest

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) –– One of Washington, D.C.’s three bald eagle couples is waiting for an egg to hatch.
The city announced Monday that an egg recently appeared in the nest of a mating pair named Liberty and Justice, who have made the D.C. police academy in Southwest Washington their home for more than a decade.
Department of Energy and the Environment spokesman Dan Rauch told local media that Liberty could lay as many as two more eggs in the next few days, with eaglets hatching 35 days later.
Pollution drove bald eagles out of the city in the 1940s. Tey came back a half-century later thanks to endangered species protections and the banning of DDT.
The majestic creature can now also be spotted around New York City, after reports of an uptick of nesting pairs around the five boroughs in 2015. Just 10 pairs called New York State home in the 1980s.
You can watch this couple and their brood by viewing the video above.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)