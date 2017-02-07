CBS2_header-logo
BREAKING: AMBER Alert Issued For Missing Staten Island Girl | Kim Woo Last Seen With Johnny Woo In 2014 Black Kia Sorrento, Plate GHH8886

WATCH: Bald Eagles Care For New Egg In Washington D.C. Nest

February 7, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Bald Eagles, Eagle Cam, Egg Watch

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) –– One of Washington, D.C.’s three bald eagle couples is waiting for an egg to hatch.

The city announced Monday that an egg recently appeared in the nest of a mating pair named Liberty and Justice, who have made the D.C. police academy in Southwest Washington their home for more than a decade.

Department of Energy and the Environment spokesman Dan Rauch told local media that Liberty could lay as many as two more eggs in the next few days, with eaglets hatching 35 days later.

Pollution drove bald eagles out of the city in the 1940s. Tey came back a half-century later thanks to endangered species protections and the banning of DDT.

The majestic creature can now also be spotted around New York City, after reports of an uptick of nesting pairs around the five boroughs in 2015. Just 10 pairs called New York State home in the 1980s.

You can watch this couple and their brood by viewing the video above.

