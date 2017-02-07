‘We Thought Our Response Days Were Over:’ Retired Passaic Police Officers Rescue Five At Sea

BREAKING: AMBER Alert Cancelled; Father In Custody, 2-Year-Old SI Girl Safe | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

February 7, 2017 2:10 PM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two retired police officers from Passaic, New Jersey rescued three children and two men from a sinking boat in Florida.

Angel and Cheryl Casabona were fishing with their own son, Jake, when they heard a mayday call 12-miles off the coast of Naples on Saturday.

They decided to respond.

And even though they didn’t know the exact coordinates, they beat the Coast Guard.

When the Casabonas arrived, they saw one of the men waving a life preserver and the children holding onto a cooler.

“When I saw those three little bodies huddled together, it was better than any fish I ever caught,” Cheryl Casabona said.

“We thought our response days were over,” said Angel Casabona, who retired just last week.

Local emergency crews and the U.S. Coast Guard showed up minutes later.

The identities of the people who were rescued have not been released.

