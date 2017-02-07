CBS2_header-logo
LIVE: Appeals Court Hearing On Trump Travel Ban | Full Story | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Up To 10 Inches Of Snow Expected Later This Week

February 7, 2017 6:23 PM
Filed Under: Lonnie Quinn, Raegan Medgie, snow, Winter Storm Watch

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Anyone who has been disappointed at the lack of snow this winter will fret no more once the week is over.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the Tri-State Area from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn reports most of the area will see 6 to 10 inches of accumulation, while counties far to the north and west will see 3 to 6 inches.

CHECK: Forecast

Forecast models call for a range of accumulations for the area. The European Model calls for 7.3 inches for the city and for Coram, 7.9 inches for Montgomery, 8 inches for Sparta, and 8.4 inches for Poughkeepsie.

The GFS model calls for 8.3 inches of the city, 5.1 for Coram, 7.9 for Montgomery, 8.4 for Sparta, and 7.4 for Poughkeepsie.

The North American Model calls only for 5.9 inches for the city, but 8.4 for Coram, 10.2 for Sparta, and 10.2 for Poughkeepsie.

After a high of 62 on Wednesday that will likely set a record, the area will experience bombogenesis – a dramatic drop in pressure amounting to 24 millibars in 24 hours. The temperature will also drop 22 degrees in a period of 12 hours, resulting in severe snowfall.

On Long Island Tuesday, some residents got an early start preparing for the approaching storm. But as CBS2’s Raegan Medgie reported, others hoped it would turn out to be tame, as the winter has been for the area so far,

Memories of cleaning up from past winter storms had some shoppers braving the rain Tuesday to stock up on what they would need to handle the snow.

“The standard things like milk, eggs, bread – probably do a little baking at home to keep the kids busy, and then I guess just hunker down,” said Lindsay Pitfick of Northport.

Big chain outlets and mom and pop stores alike are stocking all the storm necessities – from ice melt to antifreeze, to flashlights and deicers.

Several retailers said the hot items flying off their shelves are the scrapers that drivers will need for the icy, snow-covered windshields to come.

“We clean the snow as a family affair,” said Bonnie Berman of Commack. “My husband and two children, we all go out and help. Usually, my daughter and I take care of the cars.”

Berman said as long as she has plenty of coffee, she will help shovel her elderly neighbor’s property as well.

One Nassau County man said he hopes the snow goes elsewhere, since he is still working on repairing his Superstorm Sandy-damaged home. Others worry about driving on Wednesday night when the snow arrives.

“Just stay indoors – be safe about it. Stay off the roads,” said Taylor Whitehouse of Bayport.

Meanwhile, Joseph Rossi of West Babylon said he is not worried, counting on the forecast being wrong.

“I kind of feel like it will just be a dusting, so I didn’t prepare for it,” Rossi said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Al Tilden of Farmingdale is truly carefree. He and his family just booked a flight leaving Wednesday for a little fun and sun in Florida – and no shoveling.

“Certainly not,” Tilden said. “I’ll be waving to you guys as we’re flying out.”

But for the rest of us, it’s a reminder that winter is far from over.

State highway crews will be prepositioned before the snow arrives to treat main roads.

