Feds, States To Square Off In Court Over Trump Travel Ban

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSNewYork/AP) — A panel of federal appellate court judges will hear arguments in the pitched fight over President Donald Trump’s travel and refugee ban in a case headed for a possible final face-off at the Supreme Court.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has scheduled a telephone hearing Tuesday afternoon with lawyers from the federal government and states suing Trump.

On Monday the Justice Department filed a new defense of Trump’s ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The lawyers said the travel ban was a “lawful exercise” of the president’s authority and said courts should not be “second-guessing a formal national security judgment made by the president.”

“He has broad discretion to do what is in the nation’s best interest to protect our people, and we feel very confident that we will prevail in this matter,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Trump himself added, “As president, I have no higher duty than to protect the American people.”

The filing was the latest salvo in a high-stakes legal fight surrounding Trump’s order, which was halted Friday by a federal judge in Washington state. Washington state and Minnesota sued Trump last week, saying the ban harmed residents and effectively mandated discrimination.

Trump has harshly criticized the legal maneuvers, tweeting Saturday about the “so-called judge” who ruled against the order.

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

He wrote, “If something happens, blame him and the court system.”

On Monday, the president of the American Bar Association fired back.

“Personal attacks on judges are attacks on our constitution,” said ABA President Linda Klein. “Let us be clear. The independence of our judiciary is not up for negotiation.”

