2/8 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

February 8, 2017 4:15 AM
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning!

It’s going to feel like a spring thaw today! We have incredibly mild temps and some sunshine ahead! But this is just the beginning! We have a pretty good swath of snowfall to deal with after! Woo-hoo!

Snowfall Forecast: 02.07.17

(Credit: CBS2)

All seriousness we do have some wild, dynamic weather headed our way. We will likely break the record of 61° today as temps spike mid morning…. Then temps plummet rapidly as the low phases with the cold front. We could see some quickly accumulating totals as the snow flies. Some factors are still up in the air, but it’s looking like a good heavy wet snowfall.

7-Day: 02.08.17

(Credit: CBS2)

Have a good one! You’ll need the Hawaiian shirt AND the parka today! 🙂

