Charlie Rose Takes Break From ‘CBS This Morning’ To Undergo Heart Surgery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — CBS News morning host Charlie Rose says he’s undergoing heart surgery to replace a heart valve that was installed in 2005.

The 75-year-old newsman’s surgery is scheduled Thursday. He said Wednesday he plans to return to work in March. He’s been a host of “CBS This Morning” since its start in 2012, and also has a long-running PBS interview show.

Rose said the surgery was his choice, unlike in 2005 when he had to undergo emergency surgery to replace the same valve while on an overseas reporting trip.

“Almost 15 years ago, skilled surgeons replaced my aorta with a new replacement valve. It has served me well, enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with,” Rose wrote in a letter that aired on “CBS This Morning” Wednesday. “No one loves life more than I do.”

“To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one,” Rose continued. “The timing is my choice.”

Rose said the surgery will keep him in the hospital for a few days, then he will rest for a couple of weeks.

“I look forward to seeing you in March,” he wrote.

Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell are his co-hosts on “CBS This Morning,” which can be viewed every weekday at 7 a.m. on CBS2.

