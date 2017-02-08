Jets Take A Risk, Claim Twice-Suspended Pennel Off Waivers

Derailed Non-Passenger Train Snarls LIRR Service | More From LIRR | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

February 8, 2017
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Jets have claimed defensive lineman Mike Pennel, who was suspended twice last season, off waivers from the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets also announced Tuesday they have signed long snapper Josh Latham.

Pennel played in just eight games last season for the Packers after being suspended at the start of the year and at the end, each time for four games, for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He played in 37 games overall in three seasons in Green Bay, making five starts in 2015.

Pennel was signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo in 2014.

Latham played at Sacramento State from 2013-15, serving as the long snapper while also playing defensive end for two seasons and one at fullback.

