Derailed Non-Passenger Train Snarls LIRR Service | More From LIRR | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Derailed Non-Passenger Train At Jamaica Station Snarls LIRR Service

February 8, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Jamaica Station, Janelle Burrell, LIRR

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A derailed non-passenger train at Jamaica Station in Queens has snarled Long Island Rail Road service for the morning rush.

The derailment happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday when the non-passenger train got off the tracks somehow as it was about to leave the station heading for Long Island for a service run, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Service on 10 branches was suspended through Jamaica Station for a time early Wednesday morning, but limited westbound service has since been restored.

Customers should expect delays and cancellations. The only branch not affected is the Port Washington branch.

No word on when full service will be restored. NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Penn, Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia