Derailed Non-Passenger Train At Jamaica Station Snarls LIRR Service

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A derailed non-passenger train at Jamaica Station in Queens has snarled Long Island Rail Road service for the morning rush.
The derailment happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday when the non-passenger train got off the tracks somehow as it was about to leave the station heading for Long Island for a service run, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
Service on 10 branches was suspended through Jamaica Station for a time early Wednesday morning, but limited westbound service has since been restored.
Customers should expect delays and cancellations. The only branch not affected is the Port Washington branch.
No word on when full service will be restored. NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Penn, Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal.
