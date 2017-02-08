2/8 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Forecast

By Justin Lewis
We’re working for 60+° this afternoon as we briefly tap into a warmer air mass. And if these numbers hold true, we could even see some record highs! Enjoy it!
Our evening will start off pretty quiet with perhaps a little cloud cover. It’s overnight when we’ll see snow or a rain/snow mix develop with all snow by daybreak. And by then, we may already be looking at a couple of inches of snow (or more) on the ground, so have the snow gear ready.
Heavy snow will persist through the rush with blustery conditions and low visibility issues, so expect hazardous travel conditions and delays. After the rush, we should start to see things taper with lighter snow and leftover snow showers into the afternoon.
Temps will then crash into Friday morning with widespread wind chills in the single digits! Highs that day will only work their way up to the freezing mark.