WATCH: Driver Stuck In Columbus Circle Struggles To Get Out Of Spot

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Driving in the snow is the worst.
One driver in Midtown struggled this morning to get out of a spot in front of Trump International Hotel on 59th Street in Columbus Circle during the winter snow storm Thursday morning.
STORM WATCH: Latest | Forecast & Alerts | Radar | School Closings | Share Your Snow Pics/Videos
After several failed attempts (and some struggle) the driver managed to pull his vehicle out on to the street.
Go driver, go!
Three cheers from Raegan Medgie and the CBS2 team who captured the incident, which can be viewed by clicking on the video above.
Remember — stay safe, and try to stay off the roads today.