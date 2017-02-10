Storm Aftermath: LatestForecast | Traffic & Transit | Schools | Share Pictures | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

’30 With Murti’ Podcast: Sweeny Chats With Ice Cube

February 10, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: 30 With Murti, Ice Cube, Sweeny Murti

NEW YORK (WFAN) — We don’t always talk about baseball here.

Legendary rapper and actor Ice Cube took some time to chat with our own Sweeny Murti this week.

Besides talking about his new movie “Fist Fight,” which opens in theaters Feb. 17, Ice Cube also talked to Sweeny about … baseball.

One of his early sports heroes was Hall of Famer and former Yankee Reggie Jackson, and in this episode he explains why Mr. October is “the spirit of N.W.A.”

Other topics include where Ice Cube was when Kirk Gibson hit his famous home run and whether he cried watching “Brian’s Song.”

Check out this special episode of “30 With Murti.”

