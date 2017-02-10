Oakley Drama Continues: Rangers Fans Chant ‘Free Oakley,’ Reggie Miller Takes Shot At Knicks

February 10, 2017 11:49 AM
Bryan Altman

Charles Oakley was forcefully ejected by Madison Square Garden security and subsequently arrested on third degree assault charges on Wednesday night and the drama between the Knicks legend and the team has only intensified over the last two days.

Nearly every athlete and pundit has weighed in on the spat between Oakley and the Knicks/Rangers owner James Dolan, including LeBron James, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Charles Barkley, all of whom took Oakley’s side and bashed the Knicks for their treatment of the fan-favorite who played for the Knicks for 10 seasons.

Perhaps even more embarrassing for the Knicks, the team’s long-time nemesis and a favorite punching bag of fans for decades, Reggie Miller, publicly sided with Oakley and took a jab at the Knicks organization on Twitter.

Now, New York fans have joined the fray as well. Last night at MSG, during the Rangers-Predators game, fans began chanting ‘Charles Oakley’ and ‘Free Oakley.’

The drama is seemingly never ending for the Knicks this season and the Oakley incident doesn’t look like it will be resolved any time soon.

Oakley told ESPN’s The Undefeated that Knicks owner James Dolan — who has had a contentious relationship with Oakley for years — “doesn’t want me in the building” and refuses to meet to hash out their differences and mend the relationship.

Oakley said “He don’t want to meet with me. Man won’t even shake my hand.”

