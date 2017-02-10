Oakley Drama Continues: Rangers Fans Chant ‘Free Oakley,’ Reggie Miller Takes Shot At Knicks

Bryan Altman

Charles Oakley was forcefully ejected by Madison Square Garden security and subsequently arrested on third degree assault charges on Wednesday night and the drama between the Knicks legend and the team has only intensified over the last two days.

Nearly every athlete and pundit has weighed in on the spat between Oakley and the Knicks/Rangers owner James Dolan, including LeBron James, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Charles Barkley, all of whom took Oakley’s side and bashed the Knicks for their treatment of the fan-favorite who played for the Knicks for 10 seasons.

Hope that he gets some help soon? Not the right way to portray Oak…always had my back and the realest person our league has seen #UncleOak — Chris Paul (@CP3) February 9, 2017

Mood!! #Legend A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

10years!!! 10 years Oak gave everything he had for this organization and the image everyone will be left with won't be this picture. It will be the imagine of him being taken down to the ground last night in the same arena he gave his all 2 as a player by the guards! This Could happen to any of us!!! #StayWoke We are not above this treatment! A photo posted by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:02am PST

Perhaps even more embarrassing for the Knicks, the team’s long-time nemesis and a favorite punching bag of fans for decades, Reggie Miller, publicly sided with Oakley and took a jab at the Knicks organization on Twitter.

If true James Dolan hasn't wanted @CharlesOakley34 around organization, DAMN SHAME. Oak sweated ❤ for Knicks.. Pacers respect ya brotha.. — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) February 9, 2017

If you're a FA to be, why would you play for an Owner who treats the past greats like this or a President who stabs star player in the back? — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) February 9, 2017

Now, New York fans have joined the fray as well. Last night at MSG, during the Rangers-Predators game, fans began chanting ‘Charles Oakley’ and ‘Free Oakley.’

Charles Oakley chant at the Garden tonight! pic.twitter.com/Y8hQOANkwM — #LGR (@michaelpachecoo) February 10, 2017

The drama is seemingly never ending for the Knicks this season and the Oakley incident doesn’t look like it will be resolved any time soon.

Oakley told ESPN’s The Undefeated that Knicks owner James Dolan — who has had a contentious relationship with Oakley for years — “doesn’t want me in the building” and refuses to meet to hash out their differences and mend the relationship.

Oakley said “He don’t want to meet with me. Man won’t even shake my hand.”