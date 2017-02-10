Court Upholds NYC’s Regulation Requiring Chain Restaurants To Label High-Sodium Menu Items

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — An appeals court says New York City’s pioneering requirement for chain restaurants to flag salty items on their menus is both legal and “salutary.”
A state Supreme Court Appellate Division panel upheld the rule Friday. The regulation requires a salt-shaker-like icon for any chain restaurant dish with more than a full day’s recommended dose of sodium. That’s 2,300 milligrams, or about a teaspoon.
City Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett called the ruling a victory.
“Now New York City residents can be confident they’ll continue to see those warning icons,” she told WCBS 880’s Myles Miller.
Appeals judges agreed with a lower court that the city Board of Health has the power to require the warning.
“High sodium intake can lead to high blood pressure, which is a very important risk factor for cardiovascular disease,” Bassett said.
The National Restaurant Association said it’s examining options for its next move. The group called the regulation “a costly and onerous burden.”
Mayor Bill de Blasio called Friday’s decision “a common-sense ruling.”
The regulation took effect in December 2015. Fines were held off until last June.
