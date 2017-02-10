Crooks: NYCFC Shaky But Shows Promise In Ecuador Exhibition

By Glenn Crooks

With a fireworks and lights display befitting a Lady Gaga halftime gig, the New York City Football Club was introduced to the passion of soccer and club in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Wednesday.

Emelec, with three premier division titles in four years, played host to NYCFC in an exhibition match with 40,000 singing and dancing supporters providing a cacophony of delight at their newly renovated stadium, Estadio George Capwell.

“It was a neat experience. Honestly, it was one of the best atmospheres I’ve been in front of,” said City goalkeeper Sean Johnson, following a 2-2 draw. “We’re opening up in Orlando at their new stadium, so I think it was good for us to get this experience – to have a loud atmosphere where it’s difficult to communicate. And to do it in preseason is valuable.”

Johnson was making his second start in an NYC uniform, although his debut provided little exposure to the pressures of a game in a 9-0 thrashing of Jacksonville University. Against Emelec, City was down 2-0 at the half.

“There were tough moments, and there were good moments,” said Johnson, who spent his first six MLS seasons with the Chicago Fire. “All around, we need to get more comfortable with each other and learn tendencies.”

NYCFC head coach Patrick Vieira started a back four that is unlikely to be the opening unit when the regular season commences March 5 in Orlando City. Left to right, Ronald Matarrita, Alexander Callens, Ethan White and Maxime Chanot struggled in critical areas – in particular Mata and White, whose unforced errors led to both Emelec scores.

More encouraging were two midfield starters separated by 21 years – Andrea Pirlo and 16-year old prodigy James Sands, a candidate to become the first Homegrown player signed by New York City. If it happens, the Rye native will have taken the leap from U-16 academy member to the first team.

“The story of James Sands being here in preseason has certainly inspired his teammates that he plays with on the U16s — to realize how quick opportunities can happen,” said Claudio Reyna, the director of soccer operations for New York City and whose son, Gio, is a teammate of Sands’. “Gio’s got a long way to go, but he’s been inspired by James playing on the first team. Every time on the phone with him, he’s asking: ‘How’s James doing? Who’s he rooming with?’ James played with them a couple of months ago, and now he’s here.”

“Since the first day he showed no fear, he just played his game,” Vieira said. “The way that we play will help him to express his talent.”

Sands, a proper holding midfielder, was New York City’s best player in the first half – unaffected by the fanatical atmosphere.

“He’s mature for his age – even keeled, always prepared,” said Reyna, who watched Sands as a 10-year old. “I think the most people he’s ever played in front of was 2,000 – tops.”

“Age is just a number,” added Vieira when asked if Sands is a compelling candidate for the first team. “We will need to sit around the table and discuss his future because he is a special talent.”

As for Pirlo, who will turn 38 in May, Vieira dismissed the aging affects on the maestro.

“I’m not worried at all. The age is not an issue at all,” remarked the 40-year old Vieira. “What I look at is the way he’s training every single day. We had double sessions, and we’ve had some really hard sessions. He never missed one session. That’s telling me how much he wants to play and be successful with New York City.”

Absent from the squad was first-round draft choice Jonathan Lewis, who was named to the USA U-20’s final roster for CONCACAF qualifying. Second pick Kwame Awuah assisted on both second-half goals, playing the No. 6 in place of Sands. John Stertzer scored the equalizer with with just seconds remaining, one of three well-timed runs into the box for the trialist who has made 48 appearances for Real Salt Lake.

“He fits really well with the way we want to play. He really understands the game and is really smart,” said Vieira of Stertzer, a poor man’s Frank Lampard. “He can score goals – he smells it. He’s always in the right place at the right time, even in training. We are going to talk about him because he’s a really interesting player.”

Ugo Okoli, the USL’s Most Valuable Player a season ago with FC Cincinnati, opened the scoring for City using his mobility to face the defender and deliver a finishing strike with his left foot.

“What I like to do is turn and get at defenders,” Okoli said. “I’ve probably scored a majority of goals with my left. It may say I’m right footed on my birth certificate, but I’ve worked on it.”

David Villa and his mates up top in the first half – Jack Harrison and Khiry Shelton – they were out of sync. Villa managed just two chances on goal – neither on frame.

“It was really difficult for us to play this game – we are not ready,” said the reigning MLS MVP. “Physically of course, they (Emelec) are more prepared than us with two league games. We’ve had just 15 training sessions. This was a very good test for us.”

The captain was inspired to observe the less experienced players provide the impetus to level the score in the second half.

“It’s really, really amazing to have this great result in this difficult stadium against this difficult team in this difficult period for us,” said Spain’s all-time leading goal scorer. “The people on trial and the other new players showed in the last 20 minutes that they want to be with us.”

