Expert Advises Resetting Your Relationship For Valentine’s Day

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for the perfect way to show your loved one just how much you care, there is one gift that could change your relationship for the better.

As CBS2’s Tracee Carrasco reported, flowers, candy and a fancy dinner all make great Valentine’s Day presents. But relationship coach Karl Romain said if you want to give your partner a gift that will last, he suggests hitting the reset button on your relationship.

“Taking it from wherever it is now and transforming it into the relationship that you want,” Romain said.

He believes Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to do it.

“There’s so many people aware and conscious and thinking about the relationship at that moment. They’re thinking, ‘This is the person I love, let me do something special for them,’” Romain said. “So what could be better than trying to work on the relationship?”

To reset your relationship, Romain advised that you should have fun.

“Go back to dating,” he said. “You know, so many times, couples have been together for a long time and they just stop dating each other.”

Second, he said, communicate.

“Just sit down and slow down and really communicate with our partner, expressing what we really want,” Romain said.

Third, Romain advised that couples should listen to each other.

“When you’re listening to your partner at that level, you’re not communicating back and you know, trying to be defensive, or expressing when this happened and that happened,” he said.

CBS2’s Carrasco asked couples in Hoboken what they thought.

“It would give us an opportunity to slow down, talk to one another,” a woman said.

“I don’t think we need to reset anything — we’re doing just fine,” her partner added.

“I think a relationship is always growing and changes have to be made,” another woman said.

“She’s always right,” said the woman’s partner.

But for Ed and Lucille Garcia, married 42 years, they said why wait for Valentine’s Day?

“Our generation, we check in every day,” Ed Garcia said. “That’s the secret.”

Romain said it is never too late to restart over again. He said if the relationship is important, do the work and you’ll be happy you did.