New Yorkers Brave Slick, Slushy Streets And Sidewalks As Clean Up Continues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mounds of snow, slush and ice were scattered across the city Friday night, following Thursday’s storm.

It was a daylong ordeal for New Yorkers, who gingerly traipsed over slick streets and sidewalks to get back into their usual routines, CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported. But it wasn’t just annoying, in some cases, the weather caused real problems.

Cellphone video captured smoke pouring from a car in Prospect Lefferts Garden that caught fire after the manhole cover in the street underneath it exploded.

“Something needs to be done, because this could have been a lot worse than what it was. Thank god it got caught when it did, but I’m the odd man out because my car is totaled,” driver Mo Binns, who’s visiting from Ohio, said.

A similar situation in nearby Park Slope had Con-Ed crews working quickly to repair the damage that left a portion of the street without power.

Into the night, pedestrians carefully made their way around the still icy streets.

Zakiyyah Cooke’s bus stop was a mess of muck.

“Nasty, very nasty,” she said.

Not to mention the piles of garbage balanced on top of the filthy snow.

“I think they should remove it like they do on the highways. It’s real nasty and inconvenient,” she said.

She eventually gave up and opted for a cab instead.

As Castro reported, city sanitation crews were still out clearing snow late Friday night.