Possible Engine Fire On Plane At JFK Airport

February 10, 2017 5:52 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Officials are investigating a possible small engine fire on a plane at John F. Kennedy Airport.

A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the pilot of an Argentina Airlines flight reported the engine fire late Thursday night while the plane was on the runway preparing for takeoff.

But, Steve Coleman says when rescue trucks arrived, they found no evidence of a fire. The plane taxied back to the gate for further examination.

No injuries were reported.  All of the passengers were rebooked on other flights, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The plane was headed to Buenos Aires.

