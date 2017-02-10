Suffolk County Digging Out From Heavy Snow

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Many Long Island residents will be digging out from more than a foot of snow Friday after bearing the brunt of major winter storm.
A state of emergency was issued for Suffolk County following Thursday’s storm. Fourteen inches of snow blanketed Farmingville, Babylon got more than 15 inches and Selden topped the snowfall charts with 16 inches.
Many school kids will also see their second snow day this week as plow operators continue to work to get down to the asphalt.
“Those are conditions that it’s just not possible to be out there driving in,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Thursday. “It’s going to be very difficult for plow operators in conditions like that.”
The snow is far from light and fluffy, coming down sopping wet which is making digging out a long and strenuous process.
“Very rough, very icy, everything is pretty packed,” one resident said.
As the temperatures dropped overnight, the snow has since turned to ice.
Bellone said there were more than 100 road rescues, adding “the conditions are still very bad.”