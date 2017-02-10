Latest Service Disruption At Washington Heights Subway Stop Blamed On Electrical Issue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It happened again on Friday morning, the MTA confirmed that it was the third time in ten days that there was a service disruption at the 168th Street station in Washington Heights.
Friday’s interruption was caused by an electrical issues, other times the elevators have been out of service.
“My mother she use the elevator, she’s elderly, and it’s you know walking up the stairs is really difficult for her, and for me also,” Joseph told 1010 WINS’ Andrew Falzone.
Joseph is a bike messenger and uses the elevator for an assist on occasion. It’s not just a handicap access issue — the only way to transfer from a 2-train to a 1-train is to use the elevator, so when there’s no elevator, there’s no 1-train.
“The MTA they make a lot of money and it shouldn’t be broken down,” Joseph said.